Raytown candidate denies allegations he was charged in teen bomb plot

RAYTOWN, Mo. – A candidate for office in Raytown says he’s being falsely accused of plotting to blow up a school and courthouse as a teen.

Tony Jacob is no stranger at Raytown City Hall. He’s previously run for Mayor, and led the petition drive for an audit of the city in 2018. Now he’s running for Ward 2 Alderman in April.

An article published this weekend by the Lee’s Summit Tribune said Tony Jacob was charged with three felonies at age 16 including conspiracy to commit first degree murder, participating in terrorist training activities and felony stalking. The publication cites ongoing coverage in late 2001, early 2002 of the arrest of three teens for a plot to blow up the courthouse and high school in Moffat County Colorado.

“Never, no felonies ever not one time have I ever been charged with a felony, convicted of a felony anything like that,” Jacob said denying his involvement in the case.

Jacob who was 16 at the time he says his life did run somewhat parallel to that of the Tony Jacob in the articles. Those articles published by the Steamboat Pilot and Craig Daily Press said Jacob moved back to Missouri during the case to live with his mom. The woman named in the articles has the same name as candidate Tony Jacob’s mother.

The articles stated in 2002 Jacob ended up pleading guilty to felony possession of a weapon on school grounds and misdemeanor unlawful conduct on public property.

FOX4 obtained a photo from a Colorado archive of Moffatt County High’s 2002 yearbook of Tony Jacob and showed it to Jacob Monday.

“I would say it looks like me, I don’t have photos from that era of my life,” he said.

But Jacob says when he moved to Colorado he went to school in Aurora and Grand Junction, not Moffat County.

“I only know what I clicked on the source material in the different links like that. That’s all I know,” Jacob said.

When asked directly if he was the Tony Jacob mentioned in the articles, he replied, “Not me, can’t speak to it.”

Jacob is now trying to clear his name, reaching out to attorneys who worked the case 20 years ago providing his name, social security number, and legal name John Anthony Jacob.

He provided FOX4 with copies of his Naval records and says he’s been given security commissions in Kansas City and is currently a licensed insurance producer. He says all of which could have been problematic if he had a felony record, even as a juvenile.

“You accuse somebody of murder and terrorism and all this other stuff. They plead guilty to a felony and two years later they are in a specialized unit in the military. Logically that doesn’t even come close to making sense,” Jacob said.

Jacob’s opponent in the upcoming election, Loretha Hayden, could not be reached for comment on the allegations.

Raytown recently received a rating of “fair” in the audit brought about by Jacob’s petition drive.

Raytown Mayor Michael McDonough posted Monday, “There was no corruption, theft, malfeasance, or other criminal activity found from this audit and the bottom line was not affected, other than the nearly $100, 000 dollars of taxpayers money spent on this audit that was brought forward, in my opinion, for strictly political reasons.”

He went on to talk about the upcoming election saying, “Know who you’re voting for and what they really stand for. Your vote does make a difference.”