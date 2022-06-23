RAYTOWN, Mo. — Leaders are considering opening the community and allowing homeowners and business owners to keep miniature goats inside Raytown city limits.

If approved, only worship centers, golf courses, art galleries, museums, and people living in single-family homes or small group homes, would be allowed to own the goats.

Each property would also need to provide the required area to allow the miniature goats room to roam. The proposed ordinance would require one acre of open roaming space for every two goats. Residents and approved businesses would be allowed to have a total of four goats on their property.

The area would also be required to be fenced, using an approved type of material, so the goats could not climb out of the area.

The animals must be less than 29 inches tall at the shoulder and be a Pygmy, Nigerian Dwarf, Kinder, or Pygora breed. Goats seven months and older would be required to be neutered.

The city is allowing residents to share their comments through Thursday, June 30.

Email your thoughts to Chris Gilbert with “Miniature Goats” in the subject line. You can also mail your written comments to the city’s planning & zoning commission, or drop off your written comments at Raytown City Hall during normal business hours.

All public comments will be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission during its July 7 monthly meeting.

