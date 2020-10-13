Raytown families ready to get back to school as district prepares for students’ return

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Schools will soon allow some of their students to return in-person after spending the last month with 100% online learning.

Elementary kids will go back first, attending full-time, five days a week starting Oct. 26.

Families in the district will once again need to pick between in-person or online learning, but there’s a big difference this time. If you choose virtual school, you’re stuck with it the rest of the year.

Now the race is on to get elementary schools in the district ready to welcome students for the first time in seven months, while starting talks about middle and high school students, too.

Schools across Raytown are still mostly empty inside as all students learn online.

Mom Meaghan Morales said it’s been a huge stress on her family, especially for her high school son, who is tasked with doing his own work while managing special needs.

“That along with trying to help his 3rd and 1st grade brother and sister, while literally no adult is home because we’re both working, a lot of the stress and pressure is on him,” Morales said.

Morales said her whole family had COVID-19 this summer. While she knows many families worry about students and teachers staying safe in classrooms, she thinks the benefits outweigh the risks.

“Yes, I’m concerned with my kids and everyone else’s health and safety. But for my family, going back to school, at least having my two younger ones go back to school, you know, is going to relieve several issues and stress and pressure off of all of us,” Morales said.

Raytown’s school board has agreed to allow elementary students back full-time Oct. 26. This summer, district leaders told FOX4 about extensive safety precautions in place, from Plexiglas shields to increased cleaning and new germ-blasting technology in the HVAC system.

“I feel like the school district has really, really done what they need to do, and they’re going to put the protocols in place to make sure the kids are safe,” Morales said.

Alina Robertson said going back to classrooms will be a game-changer for her family, especially two of her kids, one with ADHD and another with mental health challenges.

“For me, watching my child kind of like suffer because he’s not getting the interaction he needs, that he desperately needs, is really heartbreaking,” Robertson said.

Robertson and Morales both hope Raytown now takes a hard look at getting middle and high school students who chose in-person learning back to classrooms, too.

Raytown parents have until Thursday evening to choose in-person or online learning. Elementary kids who choose in-person will return later this month. The school board has called an emergency meeting for Monday, to talk about if and when those older kids could also return.