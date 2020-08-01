Raytown, Hickman Mills school districts to begin classes virtually

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more large school districts in the metro have announced plans for students to begin the school year virtually.

Raytown School District’s Board of Education voted Friday to move the start of school to Sept. 8.

When Raytown students go back to school, they’ll learn virtually for at least the first two weeks. The virtual learning applies to all grade levels with no exceptions.

According to the school district’s website, all virtual learning will continue until at least Sept. 22, at which time district leaders will decide when students can return to in-person classes based on COVID-19 infection rates.

Raytown’s Board of Education will talk about the decision-making process at its Aug. 10 meeting.

The Hickman Mills School District is taking a similar approach.

Classes for the upcoming school year will still begin as planned on Aug. 24, but they’ll be held virtually and will remain that way for the first quarter, which ends Oct. 21.

The distinct has three phases — red, yellow and green. Students will begin in the red phase, which includes getting virtual instruction through Zoom.

During the red phase, some students who receive special services will be allowed inside school buildings. Students who have parent permission for extracurricular activities are also allowed to be on school property.

There will be designated sites for meal pick up and childcare is available for parents who are essential health care workers or emergency responders with children in 5th grade or younger.