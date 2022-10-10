RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday morning.

Officers responded to a house near East 75th Street and Arlington Avenue in Raytown around 10:30 a.m.

Police said they received calls about gunshots from people living in the area.

They said the victim also called police to report he’d been injured in a shooting and needed help. They believe the victim and the shooter likely know each other.

The victim is hospitalized, but police have not released any information about the severity of his injuries.

Officers have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

