Raytown man charged for allegedly shooting roommate to death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his roommate to death on Wednesday, prosecutors say.

Robert Matlock Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Ramiro Jaramillo.

Court records say the 43-year-old suspect called Raytown police on Wednesday and said he had shot his roommate after Jaramillo lunged at him. Police went to the residence on Raytown Road and took Matlock into custody. He told police, “I thought he was going to attack me. I had to,” according to court documents.

Police found Jaramillo suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Matlock also showed officers a video from his phone. He said he had been recording their argument and it later captured him shooting Jaramillo, court documents say.

Matlock said at one point he pulled his gun and pointed it at Jaramillo, threatening to shoot him, according to charging documents. Then he thought he saw Jaramillo go to grab a weapon — though he told police he never actually saw a weapon — and fired his gun, prosecutors say.

The medical examiner determined Jaramillo suffered multiple gunshot wounds, some to his side or back.

Prosecutors have requested a 10% secured bond of $250,000.