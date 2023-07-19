WASHINGTON — A Raytown, Missouri man faces multiple federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, including wielding a pitchfork against a Capitol police officer.

Christopher Brian Roe is charged with:

assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers,

civil disorder,

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly, dangerous weapon,

disorderly conduct,

engaging in physical violence,

destruction of government property,

disorderly conduct in a capitol building,

act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building, and

parading, picketing and demonstrating in a capital building.

According to court records, Roe attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, which occurred near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.

A video taken at the rally shows Roe next to a pitchfork stuck in the ground, topped with a red baseball cap. On the video, Roe said he had zipties and duct tape, with the latter visible on the outside of his backpack.

Court documents say the person filming the video tells Roe to put his knife away, because 3-inch knives “are the max.” Roe responds, “thanks, I appreciate it.” As the person walks away, he said Roe had a “six-inch dagger.”

Christopher Roe of Raytown, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

Roe proceeded to the Capitol and arrived at a line of United States Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers on the west front, according to court documents.

Court documents say just before 1:25 p.m. eastern, Roe stood a few feet back from the police line and held his pitchfork, which was pointed upwards, eventually flipping it, so that it pointed downwards.

Roe then moved closer to the police line with the pitchfork still in hand and grabbed one of the bicycle racks in front of the officers and pulled it towards the crowd, court documents say. The officers responded by pushing Roe away, which caused him to drop the pitchfork.

Roe is then seen picking the pitchfork back up as another altercation began between a different rioter and a USCP officer. With the pitchfork in his right hand, Roe moved forward and pushed the officer with his left hand, then wrapped his arm around the officer’s arm.

Court documents say as the fight unfolded, most officers in the area moved towards Roe. One officer deployed a chemical irritant, which struck Roe in the face. Roe recoiled from the spray,

dropped the pitchfork again and moved back into the crowd.

Roe eventually made his way to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol. At this location, court documents say Roe held a large metal ladder while police officers stood in the distance and rioters entered the House of Representatives wing of the building through the Upper West Terrace door. Roe then followed the rioters into the Capitol.

From there, photos show Roe continued into the Capitol Rotunda. Upon his arrival, he handed his cell phone to another rioter and posed for a photograph in front of a statute. Afterwards,

Roe proceeded into Statuary Hall, in the direction of the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Court documents say just before 3 p.m. eastern, Roe arrived at the east entrance of the House of Representatives wing of the Capitol. Video shows Roe standing in place near a magnetometer while officers tried to remove rioters from the building.

One of the officers eventually pushed Roe towards the exit in which Roe grabbed onto the magnetometer, causing the device to shake several times. Court documents say Roe then turned back to the officer and said “you are protecting traitors and treasonists. They committed treason. And you shot one of us. That’s b*******. Put your baton down and f****** join us.”

At 3:30 p.m. eastern, officers tried to push Roe off of the Capitol doors for several seconds, but he continued holding onto the door until officers forcefully removed him.

Court documents say Roe continued around to the north door of the Capitol where rioters were trying to breach into the doors while officers were barricaded inside. In his own attempt to break down the doors, Roe brought a bike rack into the alcove and rammed it against the inner doors roughly 10 times. At points, the door visibly buckled inwards against its hinges after Roe’s strikes.

After the riot, the architect of the Capitol determined that the rioters caused $980 in

damage and repair costs to the interior doors at the north entrance of the Capitol Building, court documents say.