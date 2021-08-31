Raytown man dies from injuries following crash on motorcycle in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 47-year-old Raytown man has died following injuries sustained in a crash on his motorcycle and another vehicle early Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Monday at Truman Road and Ewing Avenue.

Investigation into the crash determined the motorcyclist had been westbound when the driver of a Chevrolet sedan pulled out into his path northbound from a stop sign.

The driver of the motorcycle struck the side of the car and was ejected from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Mark Presley, was taken to an area hospital where he died Tuesday morning from his injuries.

The 73-year-old male driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash.