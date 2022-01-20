Raytown man facing charges in connection to deadly stabbing of roommate

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in connection to a deadly stabbing Wednesday in Raytown, Missouri.

Frelix C.O. Beighley-Beck was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Raytown police responded to an emergency call Wednesday just after 10 a.m. near E. 54th Terrace and Ditzler Avenue.

A caller to dispatch stated he had just committed a murder.  He told the dispatcher “I pushed him and then I shot him and then stabbed him afterwards.”

Police, on the scene, saw the suspect exit the residence. “I don’t know what happened,” he told an officer.

Police detained him after an officer saw blood on Beighley-Beck’s hands.

Police found a knife on the suspect as he was being arrested. The victim, identified as Zackiery Lister, had been Beighley-Beck’s roommate. The victim was found in a bedroom.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 bond for Beighley-Beck.

