UPDATE: According to Raytown police, Mark Ross has been found. This happened soon after this initial report was published.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 64-year-old Raytown man is missing.

According to Raytown police, Mark Ross left his house in Raytown around 11 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 1 to drive to a business in Overland Park.

He’s a 64-year-old black man standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 185 pounds. He has gray and black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a yellow and green t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Ross was driving a burgundy 2015 Ford F150 with license plate number 0KEU92

He is considered an engendered missing person. Ross suffers from severe medical issues and has been without his medications since he’s left.

Anyone that sees Ross, his truck or has any useful information related to Ross’ disappearance should immediately dial 911 or call Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.