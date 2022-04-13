KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man pleaded guilty to his role in a $10 million meth distribution conspiracy.

Michael B. Becher, 40, admitted he was involved in the conspiracy to sell drugs from Sept. 1, 2018 to Nov. 5, 2019.

According to court documents, Becher admitted he sold at least 185 kilograms of methamphetamine. He also admitted he would buy meth from four different suppliers. He said he would buy multiple pounds of meth on a daily basis to resell.

Becher was arrested on Nov. 5, 2019, after he met a co-conspirator who was planning to travel on a private plane the same day to purchase 40 to 50 kilograms of methamphetamine in California. Documents show Becher paid his co-conspirator $1,000 to buy methamphetamine for him.

Officers had the house under surveillance at the time of the meeting.

At one point court documents show Becher told officers he had more than 80-pounds of illegal drugs in his car. Officers searched the car and found a half-pound of pure methamphetamine hidden in a backpack.

Becher said he bought methamphetamine from a total of four suppliers.

Following Becher’s arrest investigators searched a storage unit he rented. Inside they found two M20 Super Bazooka rockets, an AM-15 5.56mm semi-automatic rifle with a magazine that contained 21 rounds of ammunition, a zip-lock bag that contained .1 gram of methamphetamine, and various rounds of ammunition.

Becher is one of 15-defendants who pleaded guilty in two separate indictments that resulted from the drug investigation.

As part of a plea deal, Becher will be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole. He was also ordered to pay nearly $10 million in penalties which represents all of the proceeds obtained as part of the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

