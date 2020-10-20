Raytown middle and high schoolers staying virtual until January

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Middle and high school students in the Raytown C-2 School District will stay in full virtual learning at least until January, Danielle Nixon, a media contact with the district, confirmed.

The decision came during the school board meeting last night, Oct. 19. The students have been completely virtual since the start of fall 2020.

It comes a week after the board voted to allow PreK – 5th grade to come back to in-person learning. Those students will re-enter the classroom on Oct. 26.

The decision to keep older students virtual follows Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, who voted to do the same on Oct. 13.

