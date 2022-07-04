RAYTOWN, Mo. — If a thief steals you car, this is the Kansas City-area officer you want on the case.

Raytown Police Officer Tommy Speakman is known for tracking down stolen cars in his community, according to the department. It’s apparently something that simply “speaks” to him.

The department said Speakman makes it a priority to check different neighborhoods on his shift, and has an eagle-eye for things that don’t quite belong.

In 2022 alone, Speakman has recovered 15 stolen vehicles. While the cars and trucks were found in Raytown, they were stolen from all over the Kansas City metro.

The police department said only one vehicle was stolen from Raytown. The others were stolen from Lee’s Summit, Kansas City. Independence, KCK, and St. Joseph.

Police said thieves took one of the cars during a home burglary.

Many of the cars have ignition damage from when the thieves stole the vehicles. Some are also missing stereos or have additional damage, according to pictures shared by the department.

The department said Officer Speakman even does his homework. He looks at posts on Stolen KC’s website and Facebook page to see the vehicles that have recently been stolen.

Speakman was sworn into the Raytown Police Department four years ago. The department said it appreciates all of Speakman’s hard work and the results he’s having.

