RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a late Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to police, they were called to the area of 74th Street and Raytown Road at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night on reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.

RPD said one man is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8744.