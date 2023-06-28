RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown, Missouri Police Department issued an “Endangered Person Advisory” for a missing 40-year-old man who is in need of medication.

Police said Jeremy Thompson was last seen on foot leaving 11500 Hidden Lake Drive around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

He’s described as having brown hair, green eyes, wears glasses, a long sleeve camouflage shirt and camouflage pants. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 274 pounds.

Police said he suffers from multiple mental health conditions and requires medication, which he does not have with him.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at (816) 737-6020.