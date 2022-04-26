RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is attempting to locate a 48-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Police said Larry Simmons left his home near E. 66th Terrace and Maywood Avenue on Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. and has not returned.

The police department was not notified until a week later on Saturday, April 23.

Simmons was last seen wearing a black ball cap, dark pants and black shoes and possibly in a gold 2012 Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (816)-737-6020.

