RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl that has not been seen in days.

Police said Daniya Allen was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 10, around 4 p.m. in the 8800 block of 73rd Street.

She is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 152 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police did not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raytown police at (816) 737-6020 or 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.