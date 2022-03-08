RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate 26-year-old Nisbeth Garay-Correa.

Garay-Correa was last seen walking away from a home in the 9500 block of East 68th Street in Raytown on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. Her destination was unknown.

Garay-Correa was last seen wearing a red Chick-fil-A zip-up jacket, black leggings, and pink shoes. She stands 4’11” and is medium build, with short black hair.

Police said Garay-Correa takes medication, which she did not take with her when she left.

Anyone who has information about Garay-Correa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

