Raytown police identify teen killed in Monday night shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police have identified a teenager that was shot and killed Monday night.

Police responded to the 8400 block of Lane Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, police found 19-year-old Lucas Jester of Kansas City shot to death inside of a vehicle that was parked on the street.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).