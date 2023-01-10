RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating after a woman reported being shot at a popular convenience store.

Officers said the shooting happened around noon at QuikTrip near East Gregory Boulevard and East Missouri Route 350 in Raytown.

The woman is being treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Raytown police say the investigation into the shooting is underway, but no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has other information that could help investigators, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.