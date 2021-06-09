Raytown police investigate shooting that injured one person

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near E. 71st Terrace and Sterling around 12:45 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. Emergency crews rushed the victim to a hospital.

Raytown police continue to investigate the shooting and are looking for the shooter. Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

