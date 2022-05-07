RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating after one man was shot in Raytown Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at a residence in the 8900 block of 83rd Terrace.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made and law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

