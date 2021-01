Countdown to the Big Game! #RUNITBACK

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating after a teenager was shot Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call near E. 53rd Street and Crisp Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

They found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm near 52nd and Crisp.

He was taken to the hospital and his current condition is unknown. Police have not released any suspect information.