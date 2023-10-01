RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two people have died after a double homicide near 61st Street and Raytown Road on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., Raytown police were called to the area in regard to several calls of sounds of shots fired.

One caller stated that two people were being shot. When officers arrived, two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

There is nobody in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.