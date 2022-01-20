Raytown police investigating murder-suicide after 2 found dead

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Thursday afternoon.

Police said a family member called just after 4 p.m. Thursday about a shooting near E. 77th Street and Arlington Avenue.

When police arrived, they located two men dead inside the home. Police said the investigation is ongoing, but it is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, you can call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). Please get help immediately.