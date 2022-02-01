RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a robbery at QuikTrip in the 8700 block of East 63rd Street location.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, and green shorts, entered the store with a handgun demanded money.

The man left before officers arrived.

Police say no shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).

