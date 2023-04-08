KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:30 p.m., Raytown Police were called to the area of 87th Street and James A. Reed Road in regard to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one adult female with apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital.

Another adult female suffered minor injuries but refused transportation.

There is currently nobody in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

