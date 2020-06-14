Raytown police issue endangered person advisory for 6-year-old taken from front yard of foster home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police and the Missouri Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a 6-year-old boy Saturday night. Police say they’re looking for Carllose Jackson, who was taken by his mom, Angela Lang, from the front yard of Jackson’s foster home at about 5:15 p.m.

The advisory says that Jackson was removed from Lang’s custody on June 3 and placed in a foster home by the Missouri Division of Family Services.

Angela Lang (left) reportedly took 6-year-old Carllose Jackson (right) from the front yard of his foster home. Lang is Jackson’s mother, but doesn’t currently have custody with him.

Police are looking for a white 2006 Audi passenger car with unknown Kansas tags, last seen at 6425 Blue Ridge Cutoff traveling north.

Jackson is a black male who is 4’10” and 84 pounds, he has black hair and brown eyes. Lang is a 42-year-old white female who is 5’5″ and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask you to immediately call 911 if you see them, or call the Raytown Police Department at (816) 737-6020. This presently isn’t an Amber Alert situation, police say there’s no overt threat. FOX4 is following developments with this story and will provide updates as more details are given.