RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since April 24.

Brodie Dove was last seen leaving a residence in the 6000 block of Woodson Road at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said he was wearing a black “Champion” hoodie, blue jeans and carrying two backpacks. The department did not provide any other descriptive information.

Anyone who has information about Brodie’s location is asked to call Raytown police at 816-737-6020.

