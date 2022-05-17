RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Officers said Mesyiah Brown’s family hasn’t heard from her since Saturday, May 14. Officers believe she is with her mother, 29-year-old Shaloria Brown, but said Brown does not have custody of her daughter.

Investigators believe the two are heading to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and are traveling in a silver Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information about where the two could be is asked to call either 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

