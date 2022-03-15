RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Police said Ayden Clark walked away from his home in the 11400 block of 56th Terrace in Raytown on Wednesday, Feb. 23. He was seen getting into a black car.

He has not contacted his family since then, and they are concerned about his wellbeing, police said.

Ayden is described as 5-foot=8, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

