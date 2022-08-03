RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Jackson Nimley is 5-foot-2 and wearing a blue T-shirt with black pants and black sandals. He was last seen around the 880 block of 80th Terrance getting into a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6060 or 911 if he is located.

