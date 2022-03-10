RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are searching for a missing teen Thursday.

Police say 15-year-old Franklin Wiggins left a Raytown residence just before 2 p.m. and hasn’t returned. He was last seen walking away from a home in the 8300 block of Hunter, and police do not know where he’s headed.

The teen was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooding and black pants. He is described as 5-foot-10 with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raytown police at 816-737-6020.

