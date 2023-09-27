RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who walked away from home Tuesday.

Elisea Hankins was last seen Tuesday afternoon near her home on 79th Street and Maple in Raytown. The last contact her family had with her was around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hawkins has hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds.

Hawkins was last seen wearing a white tank top, red and black flannel pants, a red and black wig, and carrying a backpack. Her natural hair is short and dark brown if she is not wearing a wig.

According to RPD, she may be in Joplin, Blue Springs or Kansas City, Kansas.

If you have information about where Hawkins is, call 816-737-6020.