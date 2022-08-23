RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a missing 15-year-old teen.

Mia Williams was last seen the afternoon of Aug. 17 in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.

Williams was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and black crocs, with braided hair.

Police say they believe Williams cut her hair and dyed it pink.

Police say she may be in Kansas. The last time she was reported missing, she was located safely in the Grandview area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020 or 911 if located.

