Raytown police still seeking information from 2017 homicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. — It has been four years since the homicide of Dominique Byers in Raytown, MO.

Raytown Police and the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline are still asking for the public’s help with any information that can assist in the investigation.

Byers was found deceased from an apparent gun shot wound in a parking lot near 6600 Blue Ridge Boulevard on Jan. 28, 2017.

Days after, Raytown police released photos of people they believed could lead them to solving the murder. A week later, they said they had spoken to the men and no arrests were made.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). TIPS can also be submitted electronically or by downloading the new P3TIPS mobile app.