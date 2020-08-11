Raytown school board votes to go totally virtual for first quarter

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown C-2 School District will start Fall 2020 completely virtual for all grade levels, according to a statement from the district.

The decision was voted on by the board of education last night, Aug. 10.

School will start Sept. 8. All students pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will do virtual learning, no exceptions. Students will remain virtual until at least Oct. 22, the end of the first quarter.

When schools reopen, based on the district’s plan, they will follow city and county guidelines on face masks. Virtual learning will be instructed through a blend of Raytown teachers and third-party platforms.

During enrollment, families still have the option to choose between in-person and virtual, according to the statement. Those who choose in-person will still remain virtual until the district allows in-person. Those who choose virtual will remain learning from a distance for at least the entire semester.

Class scheduling may be limited for virtual learning options, according to the statement.

Registration is now open until Sunday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Those families who are already registered have until then to modify their plan.

Read more details on the Raytown C-2 School District website.