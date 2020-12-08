Raytown School District announces move to virtual learning after uptick in post-Thanksgiving COVID cases

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown School District has announced that students in all grade levels will transition to virtual learning next week due to staffing shortages and an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Students in Pre-K-12 will learn virtually beginning Monday, Dec. 14 through Tuesday Dec. 22. Students at Northwood School will return to virtual learning Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to staffing shortages.

The move will primarily affect elementary, special education and Herndon Career Center students because secondary students were already learning virtually for the first semester.

According to the district, the decision to move every student to virtual learning was based on COVID-19 data from eastern Jackson County, which shows an uptick on post-Thanksgiving infections.

