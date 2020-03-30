Raytown School District food service worker has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 virus

RAYTOWN, Mo. – The Raytown School District learned on Sunday that a food service worker involved in preparing meals at Raytown Middle School on March 23, 2020 tested presumptive positive for contracting COVID-19 and has sought out medical treatment. The patient was not present when meals were served on March 24th.

At this time the district is not aware of anyone else who works in the district or received a meal from Raytown Middle testing positive or showing symptoms of COVID-19. All staff members were checked by district nurses prior to preparing and serving meals.

The district immediately contacted the Jackson County Health Department and they are working with medical authorities to determine their next steps. JACOHD has informed the district that the risk is low; however, out of an abundance of caution, the District will suspend all meal distribution at all sites for the week of March 30 to April 3, 2020. Raytown Middle School will be completely closed during this time; this includes medication pickup on Monday, March 30th.

According to the CDC and U.S. Food & Drug Administration, “there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

The District will communicate its new plan for serving meals later in the week.