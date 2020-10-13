Raytown schools returning younger students to full in-person learning

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown C-2 School District has announced that some students will return to full in-person learning beginning on Monday, October 26.

Preschoolers and elementary students through 5th grade will return to the classroom for the families who have signed up for in-person instruction. The announcement was made last night, after the school board meeting, on the district’s Facebook page.

The decision was made “based on recommendations from local health authorities and the input of our students, families and staff,” according to the statement.

The Herndon Career Center will return to their normal times at a 50% schedule on Oct. 26, with students only coming two days a week. The Raytown Success Academy will do the same plan for their elementary students as the other elementary schools.

Families affected by the change can change their enrollment from now until Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The form can be found through the Raytown parent portal.

The board will consider recommendations for middle and high school students next Monday, Oct. 19.

The school district started the year in the midst of the pandemic with virtual learning across the board with no exceptions. The board originally set virtual to last for the first quarter, at least until Oct. 22.