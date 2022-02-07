KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A registered sex offender pleads guilty to targeting even more children.

Brent Deadmon, 45, of Raytown pleaded guilty to sending obscene materials, including pornographic images of himself and others, to a minor.

Deadmon used the FASTMEET app and the Meet24 app to send the images. He believed he was sending pictures to two children under the age of 16, court filings show. Instead, they turned out to be covert employees of the FBI.

In one of the messages court documents show he offered to pay $500 to have sex with the purported 15-year-old and her 10-year-old sister.

Deadmon was already a registered sex offender and had been previously convicted of statutory sodomy, statutory rape and other related crimes.

As part of a plea agreement Deadmon will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole during an upcoming hearing.