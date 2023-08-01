RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Raytown Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Raytown police were called to the area of 60th Street and Raytown Road. There police found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody for the shooting at this time. Police have not provided any additional details about a potential suspect or what may have lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.