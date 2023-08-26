BUDAPEST, Hungary. — A Raytown South alum made quite the impression at one of the biggest track & field events, the World Athletics Championships.

Quincy Hall finished in third place, earning a bronze medal and finishing with a personal best time of 44.37. He finished behind Jamaica’s Antonio Watson and Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith.

Hall’s performance even earned him a shoutout from NBA legend Magic Johnson on social media.

The 25-year-old has had a decorated track career up to this point. He won two state titles in the 400 meters at Raytown South while setting multiple school records.

Hall then took his talents to College of the Seqoias before going to the University of South Carolina where he was the 2019 Outdoor NCAA Champion for the 400m hurdles. He also won the 400m hurdles in the 2019 NACAC U23 Championships and the 2017 U20 Pan American Games.

As Hall continues to not only represent Kansas City but the United States, it will be intriguing to see what else he has in store.