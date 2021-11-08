Raytown South High School goes on lockdown after loaded weapon found on student

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a weapon was found Monday at a Kansas City area high school.

Raytown South High School Principal Kevin Overfelt sent a letter to parents saying they were made aware of a report of a weapon on campus Monday morning.

The school was put on lockdown for 41 minutes during the investigation.

“We conducted a search of a student that yielded a loaded weapon,” Overfelt said in the letter. “We then called Raytown Police to campus to secure the weapon and file a police report. No known threats were associated with the weapon and everyone was safe.”

Overfelt said the school district is investigating the incident as part of board policy.

