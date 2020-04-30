Raytown students studying and learning of the impact of COVID-19 with university researchers

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Science classes have been revved up for students at Raytown and Raytown South High Schools.

Both schools are gearing their microbiology curriculum towards learning about the coronavirus.

“I feel grateful and I hope my students are really benefiting from it,” Raytown High School science teacher, Christy Darter said.

Darter and Sarah Apple at Raytown South, are two of nine teachers in Missouri selected to participate with researchers from the University of Missouri and University of North Carolina, in a project studying the impact of the virus.

Researchers, Patricia Friedrichsen, Laura Zangori from MU and UNC’s Troy Sadler, received a $200,000 grant from the Science Foundation’s Rapid Response Research Program. The money will be used for teacher stipends and to support the research.

Their goal is to make socio-scientific issues relevant to students.

“I think talking the lessons have made me actually take it more serious. Because at first it was like ‘whatever. But once we started to learn why, how it was worse than the flu and it was more deadlier,” Raytown junior, Xavier Paden said.

Students use computer models to see how social distancing prevents disease spread.

“I think microbiology has taught me a lot about like why we have to social distance. Why goes into that. Not just everybody needs to be apart. It’s just like how to keep everybody healthy,” Raytown junior, Sydnee Carter said.

The students also explore media literacy.

Researchers and teacher are using this time to help students analyze the world around them.