RAYTOWN, Mo. — A suspected arson damaged multiple businesses in Raytown early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road shortly after midnight.

Fire and smoke was already shooting out of a building that houses a DAV Donation Center and several other businesses when firefighters arrived.

The Raytown fire department said no one was injured in the fire, but it did cause a lot of smoke and fire damage to the building.

The fire department is working with the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office on the investigation. Police are also involved that arson is a possibility, according to the department.

