RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating after a teen was killed following an apparent dog attack.

Raytown police responded to a house in the area of E. 77th Street and Elm Avenue just before 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 14 regarding an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived on scene they located the 15-year-old boy suffering from several severe injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 17.

The victim has been identified as Makai Williams. Police determined that his injuries were caused by dog mauling.

Police said two apparent American Bully mixed breed dogs have been impounded from the home.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.