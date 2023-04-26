RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 38-year-old Raytown, Missouri woman is charged with leaving a female dog out in the freezing cold earlier this year, causing substantial harm to the animal.

Jackson County prosecutors, on Wednesday, charged Onica Morgan a misdemeanor charge of animal abuse.

According to court documents, just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 16, animal service officers with the Kansas City Pet Project responded to a home near E. 41st Street and Wayne Avenue in Kansas City on reports of a dog being abandoned at the home.

At the time of the incident, outside temperatures were reported to be around 25 degrees Fahrenheit with light snow falling.

When officers knocked on the door of the home, no one answered and they did not hear a dog bark or move. The property nearby was reported to be an empty lot. Officers then called the reporting party who did not answer.

While officers were still on the scene a vehicle with two women pulled into the driveway. One of the woman told the officers the dog was in the garage at the back of the house. She led the officers where the garage door was fully open. She pointed to a white dog kennel and told the officers she believed the dog had eaten its own feces and now had Parvo Virus, according to court documents.

Court documents say officers entered the garage where there was an overwhelming smell of dog urine and feces.

The dog appeared to be deceased. But the animal service officers noticed the dog taking a breath. The dog was taken to Kansas City Pet Project for emergency treatment. In the following days, Parvo test came back with negative results.

Veterinary staff later concluded that the neglect had gone on for some time to cause high levels of emaciation and dehydration.

Kansas City police detectives assisted in establishing Morgan’s connection to the home where the neglected animal was found.

The dog’s ownership was legally transferred to KC Pet Project on Feb. 21.

KC Pet Project said the dog, identified as Jolene, was adopted on March 30 and her family reports that she is doing very well in her new home.