Raytown woman forced out of apartment but grateful to be alive after deadly fire

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown woman is one of several who’s been forced out of her apartment after a fire broke out Saturday night.

“I’m so thankful for Augustus and Donald,” Clema Lane said. “I mean I don’t know what I’ll do without them.”

Lane is staying with her best friend until she can move back home.

She lives on the sixth floor of Temple Heights Manor where a fire damaged apartment units Saturday night.

“I said, ‘Oh my goodness, what’s going on here? We got a fire,’” Lane said. “And the first thing I did was I sat down, and I prayed.”

Raytown Fire Department said one person died and five people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation or exacerbation of their medical conditions. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was a stressful night for residents at the Raytown senior living facility.

“So the Red Cross came and, believe it or not, it was after one o’clock this morning before we got anywhere,” Lane said. “They took us to a motel and got us set in.”

Lane said everyone in the building had to get out, but people who live on the sixth floor can’t return home just yet.

“They told me it’ll be the middle of the week, but they don’t know for certain,” Lane said.

Knowing one person died in the fire, Lane said she’s lucky to be OK and have a place to rest.

“I could almost cry,” she said . “I mean I just thank my good Lord that I still have my home, and I got my life and I still have him.”