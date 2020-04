MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: LeVar Burton attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

The longtime host of Reading Rainbow LeVar Burton, is returning to entertain families at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burton said he`s starting a new live stream series called, “LeVar Burton Reads.”

His new series is based on his podcast of the same name, where he reads short stories for his audience.

And this time, Burton will be reading for all ages and reading levels. Children, young adults and adults will all have shows geared specifically to their age group.